Bathinda SAD leader’s son attacked; claims escaped after driving 15 km with punctured car tyre

Four armed assailants with their faces covered allegedly attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vinod Kumar’s son, Abhimanyu Garg, near Bhisiana Air Force Station here on Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement

Abhimanyu, who works as a civil works contractor, claimed he narrowly escaped by driving nearly 15 km with a punctured tyre to save his life.

Advertisement

According to 31-year-old Abhimanyu, the incident occurred around 2.40 pm while he was returning from Bhisiana and speaking to his father over the phone regarding work.

Advertisement

“A white Hyundai Creta car bearing a Rajasthan registration number suddenly came from the opposite direction and stopped in front of my car. Four men with covered faces were inside. They signalled me to get out of the car,” he said.

Abhimanyu alleged that one of the assailants stepped out of the car and smashed two windowpanes on the left side of his car using an iron rod.

Advertisement

“Sensing danger, I immediately reversed the vehicle and sped away. Moments later, I heard a loud sound from the rear of the car. It appeared that the tyre had been hit by something and it burst. My father, who was still on the call, advised me to keep driving,” he added.

Despite the damaged tyre, Abhimanyu claimed he continued driving for nearly 15 km before stopping at a fuel station near Bathinda owned by an acquaintance. He later informed the police and lodged a formal complaint.

A case has been registered at Nehianwala police station against the four unidentified men.

The police said an investigation had been initiated and CCTV footage was being examined to identify the attackers.

Abhimanyu, a resident of Model Town Phase III here, said he was completely shaken by the incident.

“I am living in fear and did not even go to work today. I have no personal enmity with anyone. However, since my father is a politician and usually takes the passenger seat while I drive, it is possible the attackers may have intended to target him,” he claimed.