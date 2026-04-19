Bathinda school teacher booked for sexually assaulting colleague

A government school teacher has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman colleague at a school in Maur area, Bathinda, on Saturday.

Advertisement

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the incident occurred in the school’s science laboratory, where renovation work was underway.

Advertisement

“A committee has been formed to oversee the lab work, of which both I and the accused are members. When I raised concerns about faulty laboratory cupboards, the accused asked me to show the issues and accompanied me to the lab. Once inside, the accused teacher suddenly grabbed me, pulled me close, and forcibly kissed me. He restrained me, attempted to silence me, and made inappropriate physical advances. I managed to free myself and rushed out of the lab, while the accused allegedly threatened me with consequences if I disclosed the incident,” stated the complainant in the FIR.

Advertisement

She later informed her colleagues and family members, following which her husband and father-in-law reached the school. Subsequently, she approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Police officials said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 74, 75, and 351(1) of the BNS. Inspector Tarandeep Singh, SHO, Maur police station, said, “Efforts are afoot to nab the accused and raids are underway.”