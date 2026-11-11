Bathinda set to join state’s clock tower club, 40-ft landmark to rise before New Year

Time is set to find a new address in Bathinda. After towns, including Abohar and Gidderbaha, which have clock towers dating back to the British era, the city is preparing for a 40-ft-high clock tower, with the Municipal Corporation (MC) launching the Rs 31-lakh project near the fire brigade station. Zira in Ferozepur district also got one during the previous Congress government.

The proposed structure will have four clocks, one on each side and is expected to be completed before the New Year.

Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta formally inaugurated the construction work on Tuesday in the presence of MC officials and councillors.

The project, which had remained pending for some time, also witnessed a change in its proposed location. Sadbhavna Chowk was initially considered for the tower, but the civic body eventually finalised the site near the fire brigade station following suggestions from local traders.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, the mayor said the clock tower would enhance the city’s appearance and give Bathinda a distinct identity.

“This is a prime location, finalised on the suggestions of traders. It will become a major landmark of the city. Several other projects are also underway,” he said.

The present project comes after an earlier tower at the site was demolished on Tuesday, paving the way for the proposed new structure.

Advertisement

Upon completion, the four-faced clock tower is expected to redefine this prominent stretch of Bathinda, establishing a new landmark within the urban landscape.