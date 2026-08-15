Bathinda SSP, 2 women cops feel dizzy amid hot, humid weather at I-Day function

The Independence Day event in Bathinda witnessed a series of unexpected incidents on Saturday, including SSP Jyoti Yadav and two women constables feeling dizzy amid hot and humid weather, as well as a public spat between Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill and Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Mehta.

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Yadav was standing beside Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian when the latter was addressing the gathering at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sports Stadium here. She reportedly felt uneasy and tried to leave from there, but felt dizzy. Some NCC cadets and women constables in civvies took her to a medical room set up there.

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Later, speaking to the media, Mundian said the SSP was stable and fell due to low blood pressure.

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Mundian was the chief guest at the district-level Independence Day function and unfurled the national flag.

Meanwhile, a public argument between Jagroop Singh Gill and Amarjit Mehta further drew attention during the ceremony. Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta intervened and helped defuse the situation. The incident occurred in the presence of several officials, elected representatives and dignitaries attending the celebrations.

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Meanwhile, questions were raised over the timing of the unfurling of national flag , with some people claiming that it was done before its scheduled time.

However, Mundian denied the allegation, saying the ceremony had not been conducted ahead of the schedule and that the flag could have been unfurled only a few seconds before the scheduled time.

Mundian also claimed that he had cut short his speech and that the administration did not even include small children in the event, keeping the weather conditions in view.