Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav connects with locals over tea after farmers-police clash row

Bathinda SSP Jyoti Yadav, wife of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who found herself at the centre of a social media storm following the recent clashes between farmers and police in the district on February 6 and 18, has launched a public outreach programme, “Sampark”, by meeting residents over tea at a tea stall in Bathinda.

On Sunday morning, Jyoti, dressed in a tracksuit, had tea with locals and spent time interacting with them. She listened to their problems and suggestions. The locals appreciated the gesture of the district’s top cop and said the interactive programme should be made a routine to get first-hand information from the public.

Jyoti Yadav said, “During the meeting, emphasis was laid on collective efforts to build a drug-free society and spread awareness among citizens. People were also encouraged to promptly bring any issues or concerns to the notice of the police. Every individual’s contribution matters for the welfare of society. Let us unite and raise our voice against drugs for a safer and healthier future.”

Notably, in the past few days, several videos of alleged drug addicts have surfaced on social media, showing them either exchanging suspicious substances or injecting them in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, some farmers have been demanding action against the SSP over the alleged attack on them and the registration of cases, including charges of attempt to murder.

Clad in protective gear, she had led the force from the front during the confrontations on both occasions. While farmers have accused her of attacking them, some netizens, especially AAP activists, have praised her for setting an example by taking charge on the ground rather than merely issuing directions from behind the scenes.