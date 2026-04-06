Bathinda suicide case: After DIG’s assurance, family agrees to cremate body

The family of 34-year-old advocate Davinderpal Singh Natt, son of late Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt, agreed to cremate his body after DIG, Bathinda Range, Harjeet Singh promised appropriate action.

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Natt had allegedly died by suicide on the night of March 29. The family had earlier refused to give consent for the post-mortem or to cremate the body. Since then, the body had been kept in the mortuary of the local Civil Hospital.

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The kin of the deceased had also formed a 13-member committee seeking justice. Bathinda police have booked a Chandigarh-based builder and his two associates in connection with the case.

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Talking to The Tribune, Advocate Gurwinder Singh Mann, president of the District Bar Association and a member of the committee, said, “The DIG, Bathinda Range, Harjeet Singh, met the family today and assured them that the police were acting diligently. He also showed the recently tracked locations of the accused, after which the family agreed to give consent for the post-mortem and later cremated the body.”

Davinderpal had allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed weapon at his residence in a residential colony on Dabwali Road in Bathinda district on the night of March 29.

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He had recorded a video and left behind a note accusing the owners of Sushma Buildtech Ltd - Binder Pal Mittal and his sons, Prateek Mittal and Bharat Mittal - of not returning nearly Rs 10 crore invested by him and his friends.

The trio was booked on March 30. On March 31, the police claimed that a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued against them to prevent any attempt to flee abroad. The police also said that over two dozen bank accounts of the accused had been frozen.

The police have been regularly stating that teams have been dispatched to arrest the accused at various locations, and efforts are underway to nab them.

Notably, the deceased and the accused originally belonged to Natt village in Bathinda district and were known to each other as family friends. In the FIR, complainant Parminder Kaur stated that Davinderpal’s father, Sukhraj, and Binder Pal had studied together.

Sukhraj had served as Chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Handloom Federation Limited (WEAVCO) and had contested three Assembly elections from the Joga and Maur constituencies. He passed away in May 2020.