Bathinda suicide: Police begin LOC proceedings against Chandigarh-based builder, sons

A day after the Bathinda police booked a Chandigarh-based builder and his two sons for abetment to the suicide of 34-year-old advocate Davinderpal Singh Natt, son of late Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt from Bathinda district, the police have initiated lookout circular (LOC) proceedings against them to prevent any attempt to flee abroad.

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Davinderpal had allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed weapon at his residence in a residential colony on Dabwali Road in Bathinda district on Sunday night. He had recorded a video and left behind a note accusing the owners of Sushma Buildtech Ltd – Binder Pal Mittal and his sons, Prateek Mittal and Bharat Mittal – of not returning nearly Rs 10 crore invested by him and his friends.

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A case was registered against them on Monday.

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On this, Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said, “We have started the lookout circular proceedings against the accused. Teams have been sent to various locations to arrest them.”

Meanwhile, the family has not yet performed the cremation. In his video, the deceased had requested that no post-mortem be conducted, and in his note, he expressed a wish that his body be donated to a medical institute for research.

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In his 8.44-minute video, Davinderpal claimed he had invested around Rs 4 crore of his own and Rs 6-7 crore belonging to his friends with Binder Pal, whom he referred to as his ‘chacha’ (uncle).

Notably, the deceased and the accused originally belonged to Natt village in Bathinda district and were known to each other as family friends. According to the FIR, his mother Parminder Kaur told the police that Davinderpal’s father and Binder Pal had studied together. Sukhraj had served as Chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Handloom Federation Limited (WEAVCO) and had contested three Assembly elections from Joga and Maur constituencies. He passed away in May 2020.

In the video, Davinderpal alleged that despite repeated requests, the money was not returned. He further claimed that he had approached a minister regarding the matter, but nothing materialised, and that even a former Chief Minister had intervened by making two phone calls to the accused.

Davinderpal also stated that he had taken a loan of Rs 80 lakh from a bank and Rs 10-20 lakh from other individuals, which he said his family would repay. He expressed regret to his late father for not being able to fulfil his expectations.

The deceased is survived by his widowed mother and two sisters.