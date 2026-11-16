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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda villagers climb water tank over land row

Bathinda villagers climb water tank over land row

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:35 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Protesters sit on a water tank at Dayalpura Mirza village in Bathinda.
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Twelve persons, including men, women and children, climbed a water tank at Dayalpura Mirza village in Bathinda district on Sunday morning, demanding ownership rights over a piece of land on which they claimed their family had been living for three generations.

The protesters, identified as Gurtej Singh, Amritpal Singh and Get Singh, alleged that village sarpanch Surinder Kaur, along with her son Gursewak Singh and a panchayat secretary, had got the land registered in their names with the help of officials of the Revenue Department.

They alleged that their family had constructed a house on the land and had been living there for several years. They raised slogans against the sarpanch, her son, the panchayat secretary and the tehsildar, demanding that ownership rights be granted to them.

The protesters said they had been struggling to get the matter resolved for a long time and were forced to take the step to draw attention to their demand.

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A large number of police personnel reached the spot and initiated efforts to persuade them to come down safely.

Later in the evening, ASI Jaswinder Singh said, “Only three men are currently atop the water tank, while the rest have come down. Someone had donated the land several years ago, and the family later sold it. However, those in possession of the land are disturbed and climbed the water tank. The SDM is also present at the spot and trying to persuade them.”

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