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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda viral video puts AAP MLA’s son in spotlight over illegal power connection

Bathinda viral video puts AAP MLA’s son in spotlight over illegal power connection

Goneana PSPCL SDO alleges he received a phone call in which the MLA’s son told him that he should not check the electricity connection of a motor installed at a village pond

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:17 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A still from the viral video.
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A viral video has triggered a political controversy in Bathinda after AAP MLA from Bhucho Jagsir Singh's son Harsimran Singh was allegedly heard asking a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) not to inspect the electricity connection of a water-lifting motor at the pond at Harraipur village or other illegal connections.

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Confirming this, Kewal Sethi, SDO, PSPCL, Goneana, said, "I received a phone call on August 30, during which the MLA’s son told me that a motor had been installed at a village pond and I should not visit to check its electricity connection. He further said that I should not visit the village to check other illegal connections either.”

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The SDO added, “It is our duty to check illegal connections. If we receive a complaint from anyone, we will visit the location and conduct a check."

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Responding to the controversy, Harsimran said that he had only spoken to the SDO regarding a common village work. He claimed that according to village residents, the pond already had a single-phase electricity meter and that he had taken steps to get the connection converted to a three-phase connection.

Harsimran further said that under the AAP government, households receive up to 300 units of free electricity every month, and therefore there was no need for anyone to resort to an illegal electricity connection.

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"An Akali leader openly says that if their party comes to power, people may install illegal connections and nobody will come to check. However, I only spoke about a common work in the village and did not ask anyone to install an illegal connection. I don't know how this has become an issue," said Harsimran.

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