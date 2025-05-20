DT
Drug-addicted woman, minor girl admitted to Gidderbaha civil hospital; shifted to Kapurthala de-addiction centre

The woman confessed to consuming 'chitta' worth Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 daily
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:23 AM May 20, 2025 IST
In a shocking case highlighting the grip of drug abuse on families, a 34-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl—both reportedly addicted to 'chitta' and allegedly involved in immoral activities—were admitted to the Gidderbaha Civil Hospital. The two were later referred to a De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre for Women in Kapurthala.

Gidderbaha-based social activists Advocate ND Singla and Pawan Bansal played a key role in getting them admitted. "Our teams, along with the police, tracked the activities of the woman and ensured she was brought to the hospital for treatment. She had even involved an 11-year-old girl from Bathinda district in her immoral activities," Singla said.

He revealed that the woman, a mother of two sons aged five and one-and-a-half years, was earlier admitted to the hospital two months ago but had escaped.

Singla added, "Her husband is currently lodged in jail under the NDPS Act. If proper care is not taken now, both her children are at risk of being lost to this vicious cycle."

According to the activists, the woman confessed to consuming 'chitta' worth Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 daily.

Notably, last month too, a woman was admitted to Muktsar Civil Hospital, but she had escaped, and was re-admitted the next day by some social activists.

