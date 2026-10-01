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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda woman, ‘paramour’ allegedly kill husband, stage suicide

Bathinda woman, ‘paramour’ allegedly kill husband, stage suicide

Police book two for murder after missing CCTV DVR and mobile phones raise suspicion

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:03 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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People gather at the Maur police station in Bathinda district.
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A 27-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife and her paramour at Kotli Khurd village in the Maur subdivision here on Wednesday. They then allegedly hung his body from a pillar in the kitchen to make the death appear to be a suicide.

Maur SHO Tarundeep Singh said the police became suspicious during the initial investigation as the CCTV camera’s digital video recorder (DVR) and the mobile phones of the deceased Rajpal Singh and his wife Kiranpal Kaur were missing.

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“The investigation revealed that Kiranpal was allegedly in a relationship with Brahmjit Singh, a resident of nearby Kotli Kalan village in Mansa district. Rajpal had reportedly objected to the relationship, and the couple had an argument on Tuesday night,” said the SHO.

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The police alleged that Kiranpal and Brahmjit stranged Rajpal to death and later hung his body from the kitchen pillar to make it look like a suicide.

On the statement of Satpal Singh, cousin of the deceased, the Maur police registered an FIR against Kiranpal and Brahmjit under charges of murder and other relevant sections.

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The SHO said efforts were being made to nab the accused and further action would be taken if anyone else was found to be involved.

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