Bathinda zoo’s mini theatre gathers dust more than a year after completion

More than a year after its completion, the air-conditioned mini theatre at Bir Talab zoo in Bathinda remains unopened.

The zoo authorities are also seeking approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to house two black bears at the facility.

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Built at a cost of nearly Rs 35 lakh, the 58-seater mini theatre is designed to screen short films on nature, wildlife conservation and environmental awareness. Although the facility is ready for use, its inauguration is yet to be scheduled.

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Gurdeep Singh Sidhu, Forest Range Officer and zoo incharge, said the inauguration of the mini theatre was in the government’s notice. He added that the authorities were preparing to submit a fresh master plan of the zoo to the CZA to secure approval for housing the two black bears.

“An objection had been raised earlier by the CZA regarding the proposal to house the bears. We are now sending a fresh master plan to the authority so that the matter can be taken forward and the necessary approval obtained,” Sidhu said.

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The infrastructure required to house the bears, including enclosures spread over 2,000 square metres, was developed last year. However, the animals can be brought to the zoo only after the CZA grants the requisite approval.

The zoo currently houses six leopar

ds, besides blackbucks, deer, monkeys and several bird species, including emus, peacocks, parrots, painted storks and black partridges. A deer safari, operated by a private contractor using battery-powered vehicles, is another attraction.

Established in 1978 by the District Red Cross Society, the zoo was taken over by the Punjab Forest and Wildlife Preservation Department in 1982. Much of its beautification and infrastructure development has been undertaken since 2016.

The delay in opening the mini theatre has kept a facility intended to improve visitors’ understanding of wildlife and conservation out of public use. The zoo attracts a considerable number of children, particularly school students from the region, making the theatre an important addition to its educational activities.

Sources said the mini theatre was occasionally being used for trial runs. They added that inauguration programmes had been scheduled in the past but were repeatedly postponed following last-minute changes.