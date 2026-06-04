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Home / Bathinda / Bathinda's Maiser Khana temple on high alert after threatening email

Bathinda's Maiser Khana temple on high alert after threatening email

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 01:08 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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The security has been tightened at the historic Maiser Khana temple, around 30 km from Bathinda town, after the temple committee received a threatening email, prompting the police to launch a search operation on the premises.

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Talking to The Tribune, Advocate Rajan Garg, president of the Maiser Khana Temple Committee, said the threatening email was received on Wednesday evening.

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“A threatening email was received last evening. The police reached the temple and carried out frisking and checking operations. However, the temple remains open and devotees are being allowed to offer prayers as usual,” Garg said.

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No suspicious object had been found till the filing of this report. Garg said similar threatening emails had earlier been received by some private schools in Bathinda district and were later found to be hoax messages.

The police are investigating the source of the email and are verifying its authenticity. Officials said all necessary security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of devotees visiting the shrine.

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The Maiser Khana temple, situated at Maiser Khana village on the Bathinda-Mansa road, is one of the prominent religious sites in the region. Dedicated to Goddess Durga and Jwala Ji, the temple attracts a large number of devotees from Punjab and neighbouring states throughout the year.

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