Behbal Kalan firing probe: SIT appeals to witnesses to come forward

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Police, which is probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident, has made a fresh public appeal, urging anyone with information, eyewitness accounts, or evidence related to the incident to come forward and record their official statements.

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The SIT has issued a public notice, providing a contact number, and urging witnesses to the incident to come forward. This development comes on the heels of renewed momentum in the case, including recent crime investigations and scene recreations by the SIT across Faridkot district this week, and the questioning of prominent political figures in the state in June.

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Reacting to this latest push, Sukhraj Singh Niamiwala, son of deceased Krishan Bhagwan Singh, who was killed in an alleged police firing at Behbal Kalan on September 14, 2015, said that after more than a decade of waiting, this ongoing investigation feels like their "last remaining hope" for justice.

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The Behbal Kalan incident happened alongside a series of sacrilege incidents in Faridkot. A copy of the holy Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on June 1, 2015; derogatory posters were put up; and eventually, torn pages were found scattered around a gurdwara in Bargari village.

Enraged by the sacrilege, Sikh demonstrators were staging a peaceful sit-in at Behbal Kalan. The alleged police firing on unarmed protesters, aimed at dispersing them, killed two protesters on September 14. A parallel clash also took place nearby at Kotkapura.