Bhagta Bhaika traders fear for safety amid firing at dairy shop

The businessmen and residents of Bhagta Bhaika in Bathinda district are living in fear after a firing incident at a dairy shop and alleged extortion threats issued to local traders.

The incident prompted some businessmen to approach the Deputy Inspector General and the Senior Superintendent of Police on Friday, seeking protection and action against those issuing threats.

On November 10, two unidentified youths arrived on a motorcycle and fired several shots at the glass doors of a dairy shop after its owner allegedly refused to pay the extortion money demanded from him. The incident was captured on

CCTV cameras, and the footage has been seized by the police.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcycle used in the crime had been snatched at gunpoint before the firing incident and was subsequently recovered by the police.

SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said the police were close to identifying the accused and would crack the case soon. “Some local people are involved. So far, no involvement of any gangster or foreign-based criminal has come to light,” he said.

The SSP said two persons had approached him with complaints so far, though more affected businessmen might not have come forward yet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a businessman claimed that he had been receiving voice messages demanding extortion money. “The extortionist even asked me to meet the SSP and hand over my phone to him so that he could speak to him directly,” he said.