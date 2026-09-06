Bhagwant Mann questions Centre’s handling of HC Chief Justice appointment; says 'Punjab’s voice is being suppressed'

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday questioned the Centre’s handling of the appointment of the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that Punjab’s voice was being suppressed in the matter.

Addressing a gathering during his ‘Lok Milni’ programme at Ghudda village here, the CM said, “Punjab di gall dabbi ja rahi hai (Punjab’s voice is being suppressed),” accusing the BJP-led Centre of not giving due importance to Punjab.

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He said the state government’s permission was sought in connection with the appointment of the Chief Justice and alleged that despite Punjab withholding permission, the appointment was eventually made.

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Referring to Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Mann said he was a Punjabi judge and had earlier been considered for appointment as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. However, he claimed the Madhya Pradesh government did not give its consent, following which Sandhawalia was appointed Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

During the programme, Mann called Water Resources Department Principal Secretary Krishan Kumar, congratulated him and sought details about the flow of water in the state’s canals. Kumar told him over the phone that around 40,000 cusecs of water had been flowing through Punjab’s canals continuously for the past three to four days.

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He further attacked the Badal family and Bikram Singh Majithia, claiming that the SAD and BJP were forging an alliance under which one Union ministerial post would be given to Sukhbir Badal or Harsimrat Kaur Badal in lieu of their support for getting the three farm laws passed.

He also claimed that the SAD and BJP were “playing together” and told the public that the SAD’s student wing, SOI, had supported the ABVP during the student council polls at Panjab University.

He said Ghudda was the Badal family’s ancestral village and questioned whether former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal had ever visited its ‘sath’ (common village land).

Mann also attacked the Congress, alleging that its leaders were busy fighting among themselves.

The CM said he would leave for Delhi after the programme to meet former minister Sanjeev Arora in jail in Gurugram on Monday and would return to Bathinda the same day. He would attend the ‘Lok Milni’ programme at Mehraj village in Bathinda on Monday and in Mansa district on Tuesday.