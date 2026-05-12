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Home / Bathinda / Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader’s house raided in Malout

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader’s house raided in Malout

CBI action reportedly linked to the raid at the Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:03 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Raghav has links with senior BJP leaders at both the state and national levels.
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A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Raghav Goyal in Ward Number 4 of Malout town in Muktsar district late on Monday night. The action is reportedly linked to the raid at the Vigilance Bureau headquarters in Mohali.

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As per reports, Raghav has been arrested from Chandigarh in connection with a bribery case. However, no official statement had been issued till the filing of this report.

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The raid at the Malout residence continued till around 12.45 am. Some BJP workers gathered outside the house during the operation.

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The CBI team seized some documents and Rs 5 lakh in cash from the premises, sources said.

According to sources, neither Raghav nor his father, Vikas Goyal, was present at the house during the raid. The family is reportedly associated with a retired IPS officer of the Punjab cadre.

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The family is involved in civil works contracting, including drain-cleaning projects.

Sources further claimed that Raghav has links with senior BJP leaders at both the state and national levels. Photographs posted on his Facebook account show him with several Union ministers.

“Raghav became politically active in Delhi and Chandigarh in last about five years, but his activities were limited in Malout,” said sources.

Some BJP workers present outside the residence said Raghav’s grandmother briefly came out of the house and appeared worried, but told them the family members were safe.

A BJP leader claimed that the phones of Raghav and Vikas Goyal initially rang but were later switched off.

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