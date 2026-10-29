Bhucho Mandi trader in Bathinda booked for storing suspected fertilisers, insecticides illegally

Nathana police on Thursday booked a fertiliser dealer for allegedly storing suspected fertilisers and insecticides, along with some white bags containing an unidentified substance and empty fertiliser bags bearing the names of some companies, in an unauthorised godown at Bhucho Mandi here.

The accused has been identified as Vishal Goyal, owner of SR Goyal Trading, Bhucho Mandi.

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According to a complaint lodged by Sukhpreet Singh, Fertiliser Inspector, Nathana, the godown was inspected on Wednesday following a tip-off. “The owner failed to produce documents, including purchase bills, relating to the godown and the stock stored there,” Sukhpreet stated in his complaint to the police.

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He further stated that samples of the suspected fertilisers would be sent to a laboratory for testing, while action regarding the insecticides would be taken by the concerned insecticide inspector.

The case has been registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985, Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and relevant provisions of the Insecticides Act, 1968.