Bikers carrying 1.25kg heroin nabbed in Fazilka

A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Hardev Singh Bedi, incharge of Sadar Police Station, Fazilka, arrested two individuals along with their motorcycle and recovered 1.25kg of heroin from their possession.

The arrests were made at a naka (checkpoint) on the Jattwali-Rana road, where the police team was conducting checks on suspicious vehicles and individuals, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar.

The police stopped a motorcycle and conducted a search of the two riders. In the presence of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations and Security), Fazilka, Avinash Chander, the team recovered 1.25kg of heroin concealed in a packet carried by the riders.

The police team seized the heroin and arrested the suspects.

The suspects have been identified as Mohit and Malkiat Singh, both residents of village Saide Ke Hithar.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 21(c), 29, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sadar Fazilka Police Station.

Further investigation is underway. Both accused are being thoroughly interrogated to trace the backward and forward linkages of the contraband.