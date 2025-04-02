Bikers hold businessman hostage, assault, rob him in Abohar

A businessman was held hostage, assaulted, and robbed by unidentified bikers inside his warehouse on Old Fazilka Road in Abohar late Tuesday evening. The assailants fled after snatching Rs 25,000. Nearby residents later admitted the injured victim to the Civil Hospital.

The victim, Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Baba Colony, Abohar, and a bread supplier, said he had returned to his warehouse, located in front of Nagpal Weigh Bridge, after collecting payments from the market. Two unidentified men came on a bike, forcibly entered the warehouse, pulled down the shutter, and attacked him with iron rods. After snatching about Rs 25,000, they fled the scene.

Despite his injuries, Gulshan managed to lift the shutter and cry for help, prompting bystanders to rush to his aid. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and the city police was informed.

ASI Kala Singh recorded Gulshan’s statement at the hospital before inspecting the spot.

Police officials said they are reviewing CCTV footage from the site to identify the culprits.