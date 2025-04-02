DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / Bikers hold businessman hostage, assault, rob him in Abohar

Bikers hold businessman hostage, assault, rob him in Abohar

The victim is identified as Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Baba Colony
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Abohar, Updated At : 07:58 PM Apr 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The victim, Gulshan Kumar, at the Abohar Civil Hospital.
Advertisement

A businessman was held hostage, assaulted, and robbed by unidentified bikers inside his warehouse on Old Fazilka Road in Abohar late Tuesday evening. The assailants fled after snatching Rs 25,000. Nearby residents later admitted the injured victim to the Civil Hospital.

The victim, Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Baba Colony, Abohar, and a bread supplier, said he had returned to his warehouse, located in front of Nagpal Weigh Bridge, after collecting payments from the market. Two unidentified men came on a bike, forcibly entered the warehouse, pulled down the shutter, and attacked him with iron rods. After snatching about Rs 25,000, they fled the scene.

Despite his injuries, Gulshan managed to lift the shutter and cry for help, prompting bystanders to rush to his aid. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and the city police was informed.

Advertisement

ASI Kala Singh recorded Gulshan’s statement at the hospital before inspecting the spot.

Police officials said they are reviewing CCTV footage from the site to identify the culprits.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper