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Home / Bathinda / BJP cannot win Punjab through fear, says Agriculture Minister Khuddian

BJP cannot win Punjab through fear, says Agriculture Minister Khuddian

Accuses successive Centre Governments of treating Punjab 'unfairly' on issues like river waters and the state's capital

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:45 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian during the district-level farmer training camp in Bathinda on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian on Wednesday said the BJP would not be able to come to power in the state by allegedly using central agencies to intimidate political leaders or by creating an atmosphere of fear in Punjab.

Responding to a query on the CBI raids on AAP leaders and others on the sidelines of a district-level farmer training camp in Bathinda, Khuddian alleged that the BJP was attempting to expand its political footprint in Punjab through fear and misuse of power. He said the people of the state would not be intimidated.

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“Even Indira Gandhi tried to do this. Punjab is a land of brave and proud people. Its people forced the British to leave and made immense sacrifices for the country’s freedom,” he said.

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Khuddian further said the BJP had failed to make significant gains in previous local elections, claiming that the party had finished fourth in the municipal elections and had failed to make any significant gains in zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

He also accused successive Centre Governments of treating Punjab 'unfairly' on issues such as river waters and the state’s capital. He said promises made to Punjab had often not been fulfilled and alleged that the state had repeatedly been denied its due share.

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Khuddian said Punjab’s political future would ultimately be decided by its people and not by any outside force.

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