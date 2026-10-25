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Home / Bathinda / BJP leaders join Abohar dharna over murder of Dalit youth, demand justice

BJP leaders join Abohar dharna over murder of Dalit youth, demand justice

Vijay Sampla, Sheetal Angural allege police inaction, seek review of FIR sections; warn of opposing CM’s Nov 1 visit

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:31 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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BJP leaders Vijay Sampla and Sheetal Angural meet the family members of slain Dalit youth Ajay Kumar in Abohar.
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Former Union Minister Vijay Sampla and BJP SC Wing state president Sheetal Angural met the family members of slain Dalit youth Ajay Kumar in Abohar on Sunday and expressed solidarity with them and members of the Valmiki community, who have been protesting against the alleged police inaction in the murder case.

The BJP leaders also joined the dharna being staged near the mortuary of the Civil Hospital in Abohar for about a week. The protesters are demanding the arrest of those accused of killing Ajay Kumar and those allegedly involved in the murder.

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Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, the leaders alleged that the law and order situation in the state had deteriorated. They said incidents of fatal attacks on and murders of Dalit youths in broad daylight raised serious questions about the functioning of the government and the police administration.

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They said forcing a bereaved family to stage a dharna to seek justice for its slain son reflected a failure of the system.

Sampla and Angural said securing justice for Ajay’s family was not merely a fight for an individual family but also a matter of maintaining public faith in the rule of law. They said that if impartial and effective action was not taken, they would raise the matter at higher levels and seek an appropriate investigation.

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During the protest, the leaders also spoke to senior police officials. They demanded a review of the sections invoked in the FIR and sought the addition of appropriate legal provisions in view of the circumstances of the case and the available evidence. They also called for strict legal action against the accused, warning that any negligence or laxity in the investigation would not be tolerated.

Angural said that if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Abohar on November 1, they would oppose his visit and press for justice for the victim’s family.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar also addressed the protesters and demanded justice for the bereaved family.

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