BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani booked for 'assault on officials' after protest in Sri Ganganagar

After a massive protest on Wednesday by Sarv Samaj activists, the Sriganganagar Police on Wednesday registered a case against BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani for allegedly assaulting Jagan Lal Bairwa, assistant engineer with the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP), L&T project manager Shahnawaz Hasan, and planning manager Soham Parmar.

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A case has been registered against Bihani, along with Krishan Dhaliwal (assistant engineer, City, Public Health Engineering Department), Manish Garg (the MLA’s private secretary), former councillor Bunty Valmiki, SD College employee Dharmendra Sihag, Sandeep Sherewala, Jagdish Ghorela, Krishan Gopal, Sunil Nayak, and 15-20 other unidentified individuals.

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In his complaint, Jagan Lal Bairwa (57) stated that prior to the April 30 incident, MLA Bihani had publicly threatened him during the government’s ‘DISHA’ meeting held at the District Council.

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Bairwa alleged that on April 30, MLA Bihani called him to his personal Seva Kendra, where he was subjected to a “brutal assault”. He alleged that the MLA used casteist slurs, and struck him in the eye with a heavy metal bracelet, resulting in loss of vision in that eye.

According to Bairwa, a group of 15-20 supporters present at the Seva Kendra restrained him and his accompanying colleagues, effectively holding them hostage.

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He alleged that when police arrived at the scene after the incident, a case was registered against the officials accompanying him based on a complaint filed by the MLA’s private secretary, accusing them of assaulting the MLA and others. Three officials were later arrested.