BJP, SAD workers come face-to-face in Badal stronghold Lambi as anti-drug yatra passes protest venue

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came face-to-face in Lambi village on Wednesday when BJP’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ passed by a SAD protest venue.

The incident occurred while SAD Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was addressing women during the protest. As the BJP yatra passed the venue, some SAD workers standing along the road raised pro-SAD slogans, while BJP activists responded with slogans of their own. A SAD worker also allegedly waved a black flag at the yatra.

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Notably, Lambi is considered the home turf of the Badal family. A senior member of the Badal family, Major (retd) Bhupinder Singh, along with his son, recently switched to BJP. He is being seen as BJP’s face in the politically important constituency.

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Tensions escalated when a SAD worker allegedly shut the door of a specially designed vehicle being used by BJP for the yatra. A BJP activist then stepped out of the vehicle and allegedly challenged the SAD workers.

Police personnel present at the spot immediately brought the situation under control.

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A SAD leader who was present at the spot later played down the incident, saying that nothing had happened and that party workers were merely standing outside their protest venue when the BJP yatra passed by. He said the protest was being held by women and that the workers were therefore standing outside the venue.

However, a video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Earlier, some Congress activists, including Rana Baljit Singh Chahal, had entered BJP’s yatra in Lambi village and started asking questions through a microphone he was carrying. Chahal had managed to enter the yatra with his face covered. However, when he began asking questions related to drugs, police personnel took him away.