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Home / Bathinda / BJP to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab: Minorities panel chairman Harjit Grewal

BJP to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab: Minorities panel chairman Harjit Grewal

Grewal criticises the state government over power cuts and rising debt

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 06:46 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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National Commission for Minorities chairman Harjit Singh Grewal during a press conference in Barnala on Monday.
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National Commission for Minorities chairman Harjit Singh Grewal on Monday said the BJP would contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab in the forthcoming Assembly elections. However, he said electoral politics was not his subject as he now held a constitutional post.

Addressing a press conference at the office of former Barnala district BJP president Yadwinder Singh ‘Shunty’, Grewal said he would discharge the responsibility entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with honesty and dedication.

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On the issue of the ‘Bandi Singhs’, particularly referring to Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was convicted in the assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, Grewal said the death sentence could be commuted to life imprisonment by the President, but the state government had to make a request in this regard. He said a mercy petition should be filed by the person concerned and that there should be remorse for the offence.

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Grewal criticised the state government over power cuts and rising debt, alleging that it was unnecessarily blaming the Centre government.

He also criticised Pakistan over the alleged persecution of Hindus and Sikhs.

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Grewal recalled SAD’s former Barnala MLA Malkit Singh Keetu as a leader who remained accessible to people.

On the drug menace and law and order, Grewal blamed the state government, alleging that the police had been politicised. He, however, praised the police for its role in combating terrorism.

 

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