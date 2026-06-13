BJP to go solo in 2027 Punjab Assembly elections: Kewal Dhillon

Putting an end to speculations over a possible alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon asserted that his party would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections independently and form the government in the state.

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Dhillon, who was visiting Ferozepur for the first time after taking over as the state BJP chief, reached the venue nearly three hours behind schedule. The delay led to a sizeable number of party workers leaving before his arrival, although a large gathering remained present to hear him.

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Addressing party workers and supporters, Dhillon attributed the delay to his extensive public engagements across Punjab.

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“I am receiving immense love and support from party workers and people across the state, which is resulting in delays while travelling from one programme to another,” he said.

In a sharp attack on the AAP government, Dhillon alleged that Punjab had been pushed towards economic and administrative distress due to what he called flawed policies of the present government. He claimed that BJP-ruled states had witnessed significant development, while Punjab was being burdened with mounting debt under the AAP government.

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Dhillon said people had already seen the performance of various political parties over the years and were now looking towards the BJP as an alternative in the border state. He expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious in the 2027 Assembly elections and provide a new direction for Punjab’s development and prosperity.