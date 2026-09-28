BJP yatra tragedy: Mansa district vice-president succumbs to injuries, toll reaches 2

The death toll in the road accident involving BJP workers during the party’s ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ in Mansa district reached two with the death of the party’s Mansa district vice-president Vinod Kumar Kali at a multispecialty hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Kali, who was critically injured in the accident, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past four days.

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Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker Arshdeep Singh of Ramdittewala village had died in the accident, while five others, including Kali, were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Wednesday afternoon near Kot Dharmu village in Mansa district. They were returning from Jhunir to Mansa after attending the party's programme.

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The four other injured are currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS in Bathinda.

Meanwhile, BJP National Headquarters In-Charge and MP Tarun Chugh expressed grief over the deaths of the two party workers. He said both Arshdeep and Vinod Kumar Kali were dedicated BJP workers who had been associated with the party’s campaign for a drug-free Punjab.

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Chugh said their untimely deaths were a painful loss for the BJP and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.