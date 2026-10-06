BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) activists block Fazilka DC office over MSP, farm debt waiver demands

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Tuesday blocked the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Fazilka in support of their demands.

The protesters locked the doors of the DC office and blocked the main gate of the District Administrative Complex as well as the entry gate of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

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Several employees of the complex were virtually trapped inside their offices following the blockade. While some employees returned home, others were seen hovering around the complex, while some remained inside and continued with their routine work.

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Addressing the protesters, Jagseer Singh, general secretary of the union, said their key demands included scrapping the proposed Indo-US Free Trade Agreement, providing a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP), complete farm debt waiver, withdrawal of the Land Pooling Policy, withdrawal of police cases against farmers, and scrapping of “pro-corporate” Bills.

The union also demanded adequate compensation for losses suffered by farmers during the floods that hit the area in 2025.

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They further demanded ownership rights over government land which, they claimed, had been cultivated by farmers for decades.