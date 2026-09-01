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Home / Bathinda / BKU (Sidhupur) leader Kaka Kotra hospitalised after health deteriorates in Faridkot jail

BKU (Sidhupur) leader Kaka Kotra hospitalised after health deteriorates in Faridkot jail

Jagjit Singh Dallewal alleges delay in treatment, poor hospital arrangements; says four-five other jailed farmer leaders also unwell

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 02:05 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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BKU leader Kaka Kotra at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot on Tuesday.
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BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) leader Kaka Kotra was rushed to the emergency department of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here after his health deteriorated suddenly while he was lodged in Faridkot jail.

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Kotra, the union’s general secretary, was among several farmer leaders taken into police custody and sent to jail before they could assemble for the planned gherao of Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s residence on August 29.

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BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) national president Jagjit Singh Dallewal reached the hospital to inquire about Kotra’s condition and raised a series of questions over the state government and the hospital administration.

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Dallewal said Kotra’s health had suddenly worsened in jail due to a lack of oxygen, following which he was brought to the medical hospital in Faridkot.

However, he alleged that arrangements at the hospital were so poor that even about an hour and a half after his arrival, treatment had still not begun, with hospital authorities citing pending test reports as the reason for the delay.

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Dallewal said their protest had been entirely peaceful, but several of their farmer leaders were taken into police custody and sent to jail even before it could begin. He claimed that Kotra was not the only one affected and that four to five other farmer leaders lodged in the jail were also unwell.

He demanded that they too be brought to hospital without delay for check-ups and appropriate treatment. He warned that if any harm came to their leaders, responsibility would lie with the Faridkot civil administration, the police administration and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Dallewal also objected to Kotra being brought to the hospital in handcuffs, saying he was not a criminal but a political prisoner. He alleged that farmers were continuously being subjected to ill treatment and that the government was, in one way or another, moving to finish off the farming community.

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