DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / BKU Ugrahan calls Rs 25 wheat MSP hike 'cruel joke', demands 'Swaminathan' formula

BKU Ugrahan calls Rs 25 wheat MSP hike 'cruel joke', demands 'Swaminathan' formula

Says the nominal increase reflects a policy aimed at pushing farmers out of agriculture

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 12:29 PM Oct 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the hike amounted to just 25 paise per kg and was less than 1%. File photo
Advertisement

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has termed the Central Government's increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610 per quintal for the coming rabi season a ‘cruel joke’ with farmers.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke and state secretary Shingara Singh Mann said the hike amounted to just 25 paise per kg and was less than one per cent.

Advertisement

They said the nominal increase reflected a policy aimed at pushing farmers out of agriculture. They alleged that the Centre was also moving towards allowing American agricultural produce into Indian markets under a proposed India-US trade agreement, which they claimed would weaken the domestic agricultural market and the existing mandi system.

Advertisement

The farmer leaders said the prices of fertilisers, agricultural inputs and household goods had increased substantially, while farmers, labourers and other economically weaker sections were struggling with financial difficulties and mounting debt.

They said the marginal increase in the wheat MSP would further add to the debt burden of farmers.

Advertisement

The union also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not announcing any economic package for Punjab or farmers during their recent visits to the state. The leaders alleged that these two ministers did not address any of Punjab’s basic issues.

The union demanded that the wheat MSP be fixed according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission by providing 50 per cent profit over the comprehensive cost of production. It also sought a legal guarantee for government procurement.

The leaders further demanded strengthening of the public distribution system and creation of adequate wheat reserves so that poor people could be provided free or subsidised foodgrains.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts