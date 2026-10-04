BKU Ugrahan calls Rs 25 wheat MSP hike 'cruel joke', demands 'Swaminathan' formula

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) has termed the Central Government's increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat by Rs 25 to Rs 2,610 per quintal for the coming rabi season a ‘cruel joke’ with farmers.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) state president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, senior vice-president Jhanda Singh Jethuke and state secretary Shingara Singh Mann said the hike amounted to just 25 paise per kg and was less than one per cent.

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They said the nominal increase reflected a policy aimed at pushing farmers out of agriculture. They alleged that the Centre was also moving towards allowing American agricultural produce into Indian markets under a proposed India-US trade agreement, which they claimed would weaken the domestic agricultural market and the existing mandi system.

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The farmer leaders said the prices of fertilisers, agricultural inputs and household goods had increased substantially, while farmers, labourers and other economically weaker sections were struggling with financial difficulties and mounting debt.

They said the marginal increase in the wheat MSP would further add to the debt burden of farmers.

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The union also criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for not announcing any economic package for Punjab or farmers during their recent visits to the state. The leaders alleged that these two ministers did not address any of Punjab’s basic issues.

The union demanded that the wheat MSP be fixed according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission by providing 50 per cent profit over the comprehensive cost of production. It also sought a legal guarantee for government procurement.

The leaders further demanded strengthening of the public distribution system and creation of adequate wheat reserves so that poor people could be provided free or subsidised foodgrains.