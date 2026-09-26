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Home / Bathinda / Body of youth swept away in canal during Ganesh idol immersion recovered near Sri Ganganagar

Body of youth swept away in canal during Ganesh idol immersion recovered near Sri Ganganagar

16-year-old Anmol Singh swept away in Abohar's Malukpura canal two days ago

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:51 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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The body of 16-year-old Anmol Singh, a resident of Ram Nagar village, who was swept away by strong currents in the Malukpura canal in the Abohar subdivision two days ago during a Ganesh idol immersion, was recovered near Sriganganagar in Rajasthan on Saturday morning.

According to sources, a procession carrying a Ganesh idol had reached the Malukpura canal for immersion two days ago. During the immersion, Anmol, who was reportedly working as a helper with a DJ team accompanying the procession, slipped into the canal and was swept away by the strong current.

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Family members and villagers launched a search for him, but the efforts remained unsuccessful.

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The body was spotted near the tail end of the canal at Gumjal village, near Sriganganagar city, on Saturday morning. On being informed, family members reached the spot and retrieved the body. The deceased’s father, Satnam Singh, identified the body.

The recovery plunged Ram Nagar village into gloom.

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Confirming the development, Abohar DSP Harish Kumar told The Tribune that the body had been brought back to Abohar and kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.

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