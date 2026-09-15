Bomb threat emails sent to 6 Faridkot schools trigger massive search operation

A bomb threat sent via email to six schools in Faridkot district on Tuesday morning triggered a massive security operation, with police teams conducting searches at all the targeted institutions.

No objectionable item was found at any of the schools.

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According to information, two separate emails were received around 10.15 am on Tuesday. The first email threatened to blow up Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi International School and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Sadiq Road, Faridkot.

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Later, a second email threatened Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School, Mount Litera Zee School and St Mary's School.

The emails triggered an immediate alert, following which police teams led by DSP-level officers and station house officers carried out an intensive search operation.

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DSP Avtar Singh Rajpal said the police swung into action as soon as the threat emails came to light and conducted search operations at all the schools concerned. He said nothing objectionable was found at any of the institutions during the checks.