Bomb threat emails target Bathinda court complex, Zila Parishad office ahead of CM Mann visit

Two days ahead of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s scheduled three-day visit to Bathinda district, the Zila Parishad office and the District Courts Complex in the city received two separate emails threatening bomb blasts on Thursday, triggering a security alert.

The Zila Parishad complex houses the Zila Parishad office, a library, a bank and several shops. The District Courts Complex is located adjacent to the District Administrative Complex.

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Following receipt of the threatening emails, the library was evacuated as a precautionary measure. Security personnel also carried out checks of the premises.

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The development comes ahead of CM Mann's visit to Bathinda district from September 5 to 7.

On September 5, the Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan' event at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium here. He is also scheduled to hold 'Lok Milni' programmes at Ghudda village on September 6 and Mehraj village on September 7.

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Notably, on August 26, threatening emails warning of bomb blasts were received by the district court complex and some educational institutions.

The police teams carried out searches and later described the emails as hoaxes, while security was stepped up at sensitive locations. These emails had also contained a threat to assassinate the Chief Minister in Bathinda on September 5.

Earlier, on August 24, pro-Khalistan slogans glorifying Dilawar Singh, the assassin of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, were found written at some locations in Bathinda district, including a government school, prompting the registration of a case and heightened vigilance.

Bathinda SP (City) Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said, “Two separate threatening emails have been received at the Zila Parishad office and the District Courts Complex. We are conducting anti-sabotage checks.”