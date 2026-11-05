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Home / Bathinda / Bomb threat sparks security alert at Bathinda Dist Court

Bomb threat sparks security alert at Bathinda Dist Court

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Archit Watts
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:04 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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A cop checks an article at the Bathinda District Court on Wednesday.
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Ahead of Diwali, the Bathinda District Court Complex received a bomb threat through an email on Wednesday, triggering a security alert and prompting the police to launch a search operation on the premises. The threat later turned out to be a hoax.

Sources said the email was sent in the name of the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa (Parmar Canada).

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Soon after receiving the information, police teams rushed to the court complex. The police frisked some visitors and checked suspicious objects as part of the security exercise. They are trying to trace the source of the email and identify the sender.

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Several government offices, educational institutions and public places, including the railway station, schools and the District Administrative Complex, have received similar threats in the past.

Bathinda SP (City) Aaswant Singh Dhaliwal said, “After getting the information about a threatening email on Wednesday, the court complex was thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious was found. Later, a security clearance certificate was issued.”

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Gurwinder Singh, a former president of the District Bar Association, Bathinda, said, “The work was not suspended and nothing suspicious was found during the inspection.” Four schools in Barnala received threatening emails on Wednesday, following which the authorities evacuated the premises as a precautionary measure. Police teams rushed to the schools and conducted thorough searches. However, nothing suspicious was found during the checking, the police said.

Previous threats

September 3: Zila Parishad office and District Court Complex received separate bomb threats.

August 26: District Court Complex, District Administrative Complex and some educational institutions received bomb threats. The email also threatened to target Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during his visit to Bathinda.

August 12: MC Commissioner received a threatening email warning of blasts at the corporation office, Mayor’s office, a police station, schools and court complex on August 15.

July 31: Bathinda railway station received a bomb threat.

June 2: An email threatening to trigger a blast at District Court Complex received.

May 21: Twelve private schools received bomb threats.

April 23: Bomb threats via email sent to some private schools.

April 20: An email threatened to blow up railway tracks in Bathinda.

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