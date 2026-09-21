Bomb threat targets Mansa court, 4 schools; security heightened

Security was heightened in Mansa district on Monday following a handwritten bomb threat targeting the Mansa Court Complex and four schools.

Sources said the letter contained threats to blow up schools at Khiva Kalan, Hero Kalan and Atla Kalan villages, the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mansa town, and the District Court Complex.

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The letter warned that the attacks would be carried out on September 21 and 22.

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Following the threat, all four schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Strict security arrangements were made at the Court Complex.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said, "The letter was found in Bhikhi area. We sent the bomb disposal squad to all four places and conducted a search operation. Nothing suspicious was found. The schools have been evacuated. A similar search exercise will be carried out at all these places on Tuesday as well."

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The SSP further said the threat letter was being sent to handwriting experts.