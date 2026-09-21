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Home / Bathinda / Bomb threat targets Mansa court, 4 schools; security heightened

Bomb threat targets Mansa court, 4 schools; security heightened

Handwritten letter threatens attacks on September 21 and 22; bomb disposal squads conduct searches at all locations

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 03:14 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Security was heightened in Mansa district on Monday following a handwritten bomb threat targeting the Mansa Court Complex and four schools. Image credit/iStock
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Security was heightened in Mansa district on Monday following a handwritten bomb threat targeting the Mansa Court Complex and four schools.

Sources said the letter contained threats to blow up schools at Khiva Kalan, Hero Kalan and Atla Kalan villages, the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Mansa town, and the District Court Complex.

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The letter warned that the attacks would be carried out on September 21 and 22.

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Following the threat, all four schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Strict security arrangements were made at the Court Complex.

Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary said, "The letter was found in Bhikhi area. We sent the bomb disposal squad to all four places and conducted a search operation. Nothing suspicious was found. The schools have been evacuated. A similar search exercise will be carried out at all these places on Tuesday as well."

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The SSP further said the threat letter was being sent to handwriting experts.

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