DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Bomb threats reported at DC office, court complex, schools in Fazilka

Bomb threats reported at DC office, court complex, schools in Fazilka

Threats trigger searches by dog squads and anti-sabotage teams; police say nothing suspicious was found

article_Author
Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 03:22 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students come out of a school after receiving a bomb threat in Fazilka. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Two days after the SDM office and five private schools in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district received bomb threats, the DC office, District Court Complex and five private schools in Fazilka town reportedly received similar threats on Friday.

Following the threats to blow up the buildings with bombs, school managements informed the police and parents of students. Many parents rushed to the schools and took their children home.

Advertisement

Dog squads and anti-sabotage teams were deployed to search the buildings and rule out the presence of any explosive material.

Advertisement

“Nothing suspicious was found in any of the buildings and the schools have also been sanitised,” said Gurmeet Singh, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Fazilka.

A police team led by an Inspector also carried out a thorough search of the District Court Complex. Nothing suspicious was found there either.

Advertisement

The cyber cell of the Punjab Police is trying to trace the senders and ascertain their antecedents. Sources said the threats were received through email between 11 am and noon.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts