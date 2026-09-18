Bomb threats reported at DC office, court complex, schools in Fazilka

Two days after the SDM office and five private schools in Jalalabad subdivision of Fazilka district received bomb threats, the DC office, District Court Complex and five private schools in Fazilka town reportedly received similar threats on Friday.

Following the threats to blow up the buildings with bombs, school managements informed the police and parents of students. Many parents rushed to the schools and took their children home.

Advertisement

Dog squads and anti-sabotage teams were deployed to search the buildings and rule out the presence of any explosive material.

Advertisement

“Nothing suspicious was found in any of the buildings and the schools have also been sanitised,” said Gurmeet Singh, Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Fazilka.

A police team led by an Inspector also carried out a thorough search of the District Court Complex. Nothing suspicious was found there either.

Advertisement

The cyber cell of the Punjab Police is trying to trace the senders and ascertain their antecedents. Sources said the threats were received through email between 11 am and noon.