Breast cancer awareness drive at AIIMS-Bathinda

All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, organised a two-day breast cancer awareness programme on October 30 and 31 through its departments of obstetrics and gynaecology and Institute of Nursing Education and Research (INER).

Awareness sessions were held for patients and attendants, highlighting warning signs, breast self-examination, screening facilities and the importance of early detection and timely treatment.

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The programme also featured poster-making, slogan writing and quiz competitions for students and residents. Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ratan Gupta presided over the concluding ceremony, where winners were felicitated. The participants also took a pledge to promote breast health awareness and early detection.