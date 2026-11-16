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Home / Bathinda / 'Breathing became distressing': Rajasthan BJP MLA flags dense smog in Muktsar district

'Breathing became distressing': Rajasthan BJP MLA flags dense smog in Muktsar district

MLA Gurveer Brar shares video showing the poor visibility in Muktsar district to substantiate his claim

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 01:04 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Poor visibility due to smog near Fatta Kera village in the Lambi Assembly segment in Muktsar district on Sunday. Video grab/X/@@GurveerBrar
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Sadul Shahar in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, Gurveer Singh Brar, complained of breathing difficulty due to dense smog in Muktsar district during a personal visit on Sunday.

He took to X to flag the situation, demanding urgent intervention and saying such conditions could not be allowed to become the new normal.

Gurveer visited Fatta Kera village in the Lambi Assembly segment and posted on X: “Today, I witnessed alarming levels of smog around Fatta Kera, Lambi (Punjab), even at midday. The air was so severely polluted that breathing became distressing. This is far beyond an environmental concern; it reflects an escalating public health crisis. Such hazardous conditions demand urgent intervention and cannot be allowed to become the new normal.”

He also shared a video showing the poor visibility in the area to substantiate his claim.

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Notably, the Lambi Assembly segment shares its boundaries with Rajasthan and Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Muktsar district administration has been regularly appealing to farmers and others to adopt environment-friendly practices and refrain from activities that cause pollution.

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According to figures released by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, the district recorded 194 farm fire incidents till November 14.

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