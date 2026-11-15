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Home / Bathinda / BSF seizes 1.22 kg heroin along India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

BSF seizes 1.22 kg heroin along India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur

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Ferozepur, Updated At : 04:19 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Sleuths belonging to the 99 Battalion of the BSF have seized 1.22 kg of heroin during a search operation in Palla Megha village near the Kasso Ke border outpost (BOP) in this sector.

As per the information available, BSF personnel deployed near the BOP noticed some suspicious movement, following which a search operation was launched. During the operation, the troops found a packet.

On opening the packet, the BSF personnel found heroin weighing 1.22 kg. The police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 21, 23, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Sadar police station.

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