BSF troops rescue elderly woman amid rising floodwaters in Fazilka

BSF troops of the 19th Battalion, under the command of Abohar Sector headquarters, guarding BOP Bhaini Dilawar in Fazilka Sector, rescued an elderly woman in urgent need of medical aid on Sunday.

According to official sources, around 8:00 am, a boat was dispatched to a government school for troop withdrawal due to a significant rise in water levels. During the operation, a villager requested assistance to evacuate the seriously ill woman.

Responding swiftly and compassionately, the Border Security Force troops brought her onboard and safely transported her to Pattan for medical treatment.

Additionally, the perimeter bundh of BOP has been reinforced with CGI sheets and sandbags to prevent erosion.