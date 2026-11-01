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Home / Bathinda / Call me mad, I don’t care: ‘Broom warrior’ fights on to keep Chandigarh clean

Call me mad, I don’t care: ‘Broom warrior’ fights on to keep Chandigarh clean

The Padma Shri, which he received from President Droupadi Murmu in June this year for his exemplary work, has not changed him a bit

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:05 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Padma Shri awardee Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired IPS officer, removes garbage in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky
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“I don’t care if people call me mad for cleaning streets,” says Padma Shri awardee and retired IPS officer Inderjit Singh Sidhu while picking up trash from the streets of Sector 49.

Sidhu’s day starts with cleaning roads and other public places. The Padma Shri, which he received from President Droupadi Murmu in June this year for his exemplary work, has not changed him a bit.

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When people are busy with their daily routine works in the morning, the “broom warrior” spends over an hour and a half cleaning up litter in Sector 49.

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On Tuesday, he hit the streets around 6.10 am and started picking up trash and garbage. He segregated the waste by hand and put it into different bags. Despite his fragile health, he pulled away fallen tree branches and left them at designated spots to be collected the Municipal Corporation (MC).

Sidhu said while he was doing the job, some persons asked him to stop and even laughed at his efforts. Some called him mad, but it did not affect him a bit. He said he would continue doing the same work until his last breath.

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“See cleanliness in other countries and compare it with that it our country. Cleanliness is not the responsibility of the government alone. It is every citizen’s duty to keep the surroundings clean,” he said. Sidhu said he knew who was throwing garbage in the area but did not want to confront them or get into a fight. He said he continued cleaning the area and hoped that one day they would realise that what they were doing was wrong. The octogenarian said it hurt him to see people throwing garbage on the streets.

Sarjeet Singh, Sidhu's neighbour, said they were proud of his work.

Sidhu retired as DGP of the Punjab Police in 1996. When he saw the area around his society littered with garbage, he complained to MC employees but nobody paid heed. He then decided to clean the area by himself. Sidhu completed his master’s degree in economics from Mahindra College, Patiala, and was an excellent boxer. In 1963, he was directly recruited as inspector in the Police Department. He was promoted to the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1981. Inderjit Singh was the Amritsar City SP during the period of terrorism in the state. After retirement, he gave up the opportunity to lead a comfortable life and picked up the broom to help keep the neighbourhood clean.

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