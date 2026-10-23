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Home / Bathinda / Calls grow for Parvinder Singh Jhota's family to enter politics; family maintains no intention to join politics

Calls grow for Parvinder Singh Jhota's family to enter politics; family maintains no intention to join politics

Jhota was shot at a chemist shop in Mansa town on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 11:33 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's father and wife in Mansa. File photo
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Appeals have emerged from different quarters urging the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to enter electoral politics. Nihang Raja Raj Singh has called on Jhota’s wife Manpreet Kaur to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from Mansa, while former Ferozepur City Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki has urged political parties to support Jhota’s father Bhim Singh, if he decides to contest as an Independent candidate.

Baba Raja Raj Singh, head of the Arba Kharba Tarna Dal, on Thursday publicly appealed to protesters to support Manpreet Kaur, claiming that she would put a stop to drug-related activities in Mansa if elected. He also urged Bhim Singh to allow her to enter politics. However, Bhim Singh has maintained that he has no intention of entering politics.

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Pinki, too, said on Thursday that political parties should support Bhim Singh in carrying forward his son’s campaign against drug abuse and protecting Punjab’s youth. He said he would raise the matter within the Congress and try to build support for Bhim Singh’s candidature. He also said efforts would be made to secure a Rajya Sabha nomination for Bhim Singh if the Congress formed the government in 2029.

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Meanwhile, Jhota’s body remains in the mortuary, as the family has yet to consent to a post-mortem examination. The family and supporters continue their protest, demanding, among other things, the resignation of the Chief Minister and the DGP.

On October 21, while informing protesters about the family’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 20, Manpreet Kaur said, “Our demands remain the same as those raised by the action committee. We are not associated with any political party. Punjab comes first. Khalsa is independent and will remain so.”

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Jhota was shot at a chemist shop in Mansa town on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The incident, which was streamed live on Facebook, has triggered widespread protests and demands for action against those responsible.

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