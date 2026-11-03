Canada-returned youth found dead, couple held

A 20-year-old youth, who returned from Canada two months ago, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his neighbour’s house in Ajitwal town of Moga district. The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Gary, the only son of his parents.

According to the police, Gurdeep and his mother had returned to India a couple of months ago. Instead of staying at his parents’ home, he had been living at the residence of his neighbours, Manpreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur.

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The victim’s mother alleged that the couple forcibly kept her son at their residence for two months and extorted Rs 9 lakh from him. She further alleged that he was either electrocuted or given a toxic substance, and that they were informed only after his condition deteriorated. Gurdeep had reportedly passed away by the time his family reached the house.

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On the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father, Karamjit Singh, the Ajitwal police have registered a murder case against Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Kaur and an accomplice.

SHO Bhalwinder Singh stated the police have taken the suspects into custody and a thorough investigation was underway.

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The victim’s body has been shifted to the Civil Hospital, where a board of doctors will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.