Home / Bathinda / Canal breach floods Sai Nagar area in Bathinda

Canal breach floods Sai Nagar area in Bathinda

Houses submerge
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 02:02 PM Jul 11, 2025 IST
The submerged houses in the Sai Nagar area in Bathinda on Friday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
Several houses in the Sai Nagar area here were submerged on Friday after a breach in a minor irrigation canal.

The sudden canal break led to water gushing into low-lying residential areas, flooding homes and damaging household belongings. No injuries were reported. 

An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the breach and assess the extent of damage.

