CAQM member secy for strengthening stubble management system in Fazilka

Amid a spurt in stubble-burning incidents, Member Secretary of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Tarun Pithode, on Friday directed district officials to strengthen the stubble management system and ensure the availability of adequate machinery for farmers to prevent farm fires.

Chairing a meeting with administrative, agricultural and other departmental officials at the District Administrative Complex, Pithode reviewed preparations for stubble management during the 2026-27 paddy season. CAQM Director Shivendra Chaturvedi and scientist Ramesh Kumar also attended the meeting.

Pithode reviewed the functioning of balers, stubble-incorporation machinery and the stubble protection force. He directed officials to ensure that farmers were provided with adequate machinery for effective paddy residue management, particularly its incorporation into the soil.

He urged farmers not to burn paddy stubble and instead incorporate it into the soil to improve its health. He also asked officials to work in coordinated teams, intensify awareness campaigns and address any shortage of modern stubble management equipment.

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Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said satellite- and drone-based monitoring was being carried out to detect stubble-burning incidents in the district. A sensor had also been installed for monitoring purposes.

She said satellite data indicated that a smaller area had been affected by stubble burning in 2026 than in 2025.

15 FIRs registered over stubble burning

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Meanwhile, 30 persons were booked in Fazilka district in connection with farm-fire incidents in a single day. As many as 15 FIRs have been registered in this regard under Section 223 (Disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the BNS.

It is learnt that stubble-burning incidents have increased after sunset, as satellite monitoring systems are unable to detect them during these hours.