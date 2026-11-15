Cauliflower growers face losses as prices tumble to Rs 3-5 per kg

Cauliflower growers in the region are facing heavy losses as wholesale prices have fallen to Rs 3-5 per kg over the past few days, while the vegetable is being sold in the retail market for around Rs 15 per kg.

Farmers said the prices were not even enough to cover the cost of harvesting and transportation, let alone the expenses incurred on seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.

Gurpreet Singh, a grower from a village near Abohar, said he had cultivated cauliflower on 4 acres, and was bracing for a heavy losses.

“After spending money on seeds, fertilisers, sprays, harvesting and transportation, we are getting only Rs 3-4 per kg. It is difficult to recover even the basic costs. I will never sow cauliflower again. I would rather buy it from market for my family’s consumption,” he said.

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Another grower, Balwinder Singh, said many farmers were now considering switching to other crops or businesses to avoid further losses. He said cauliflower prices were quite high around Diwali last year, when the vegetable was selling for around Rs 50 per kg in some markets. This encouraged more farmers to bring larger areas under its cultivation this season, leading to an increase in supply and a sharp fall in prices.

“Farmers should learn from this experience and cultivate cauliflower on a smaller area next season. If everyone grows the same vegetable in large quantities, prices are bound to crash. We should sow it in limited areas to get remunerative prices,” he said.

The growers said the sudden fall in prices had left them with little choice but to sell their produce at whatever rates were being offered, as cauliflower was a perishable crop and cannot be stored for long. “If the situation remains the same for the next few days, many of us will have no option but to throw it away as cattle feed,” some growers said. Gurjinder Singh, Assistant Director, Horticulture, Bathinda, said, “The area under cauliflower cultivation has increased this year, resulting in a fall in prices. The prices were better last year. In Bathinda district, cauliflower is mainly grown in the Rampura, Maur and Talwandi Sabo areas. The total area under cauliflower cultivation in the district is nearly 300 hectares.”

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He further said farmers who had sown cauliflower early had benefited, while those who had sown it late were now facing losses.

According to the department’s estimate, the cultivation expenses are around Rs 50,000 per acre for early sowing and Rs 25,000 per acre for late sowing. “It is a nearly three-month crop and gives a yield of 50-80 quintals per acre,” said an officer.