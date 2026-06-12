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Home / Bathinda / CBI apprehends 2 railway officials in Ferozepur division on graft charges

CBI apprehends 2 railway officials in Ferozepur division on graft charges

Dharmveer of the Power Department and Vijay Kumar of the Carriage and Wagon Department have been taken into custody

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 11:11 PM Jun 12, 2026 IST
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The CBI has booked two officials of the Divisional Railway Office here on charges of graft.

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Dharmveer of the Power Department and Vijay Kumar of the Carriage and Wagon Department have been taken into custody and an FIR has been registered at the CBI police station in Chandigarh.

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The CBI team reportedly arrived here on Thursday evening and conducted an inquiry before taking the two along for interrogation. No official statement has been issued by the railway administration yet.

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The CBI had received a complaint from Pawan Kumar, senior clerk at the DRM Office, alleging that the accused officials had demanded Rs 60,000 for “extending a favour”.

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