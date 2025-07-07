DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Bathinda / CCTV captures ‘New Wear Well' co-owner Sanjay Verma’s killers

CCTV captures ‘New Wear Well' co-owner Sanjay Verma’s killers

The 3 are seen fleeing in Swift car after abandoning their bike in Abohar
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:02 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The three assailants initially attempted to flee on a motorcycle after shooting Sanjay Verma.
Advertisement

In a crucial development in the brazen daylight murder of ‘New Wear Well' co-owner Sanjay Verma, CCTV footages have emerged showing the dramatic escape of the three gunmen moments after the killing.

Advertisement

Verma was shot dead outside his showroom near Bhagat Singh Chowk on Monday afternoon. The visuals captured on nearby surveillance cameras have provided police with their first clear look of the three suspects.

According to the footage, the three assailants initially attempted to flee on a motorcycle after shooting Verma.

Advertisement

However, their bike skidded just meters from the crime scene, forcing them to abandon it. The video then shows the trio running frantically through the crowded street, eventually overpowering a commuter and snatching his bike at gunpoint.

Subsequent CCTV clips from a nearby Sitto road reveal the suspects abandoning the stolen bike and jumping into a white Maruti Swift car. Police say the CCTV recordings are being examined frame by frame to identify the suspects and trace the route of the getaway vehicle.

Advertisement

Authorities have also requested assistance from neighboring districts, and facial recognition technology is being used to enhance the images.

“This footage is a vital lead. It shows the killers' escape strategy and confirms they had a backup plan in place,” said Fazilka SSP Gurmeet Singh, who is heading the investigation. The police have sealed all entry and exit points of the town, and a massive manhunt is underway.

Police are also checking toll plaza records and highway surveillance systems to track the Swift car's movement. Meanwhile, the murder has sparked outrage in Abohar, with local residents and business associations demanding justice.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts