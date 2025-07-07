CCTV captures ‘New Wear Well' co-owner Sanjay Verma’s killers

In a crucial development in the brazen daylight murder of ‘New Wear Well' co-owner Sanjay Verma, CCTV footages have emerged showing the dramatic escape of the three gunmen moments after the killing.

Verma was shot dead outside his showroom near Bhagat Singh Chowk on Monday afternoon. The visuals captured on nearby surveillance cameras have provided police with their first clear look of the three suspects.

According to the footage, the three assailants initially attempted to flee on a motorcycle after shooting Verma.

However, their bike skidded just meters from the crime scene, forcing them to abandon it. The video then shows the trio running frantically through the crowded street, eventually overpowering a commuter and snatching his bike at gunpoint.

Subsequent CCTV clips from a nearby Sitto road reveal the suspects abandoning the stolen bike and jumping into a white Maruti Swift car. Police say the CCTV recordings are being examined frame by frame to identify the suspects and trace the route of the getaway vehicle.

Authorities have also requested assistance from neighboring districts, and facial recognition technology is being used to enhance the images.

“This footage is a vital lead. It shows the killers' escape strategy and confirms they had a backup plan in place,” said Fazilka SSP Gurmeet Singh, who is heading the investigation. The police have sealed all entry and exit points of the town, and a massive manhunt is underway.

Police are also checking toll plaza records and highway surveillance systems to track the Swift car's movement. Meanwhile, the murder has sparked outrage in Abohar, with local residents and business associations demanding justice.