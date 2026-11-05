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Home / Bathinda / CCTVs, sports to combat drug menace in Maluka

CCTVs, sports to combat drug menace in Maluka

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:54 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Cops at a site of CCTV camera installation in Maluka village.
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In the wake of alleged drug-related deaths, videos of people purportedly under the influence of intoxicants circulating on social media and graffiti highlighting the scale of the problem in the district, the Bathinda administration has intensified its efforts under the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign. As part of the drive, 14 CCTV cameras have been installed in Maluka village to strengthen surveillance and keep anti-social elements in check.

Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said the cameras had been installed in response to a demand by village residents. The CCTVs would help monitor sensitive locations and curb anti-social activities.

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He said the administration was identifying areas severely affected by drug abuse and consulting residents to assess their needs. Besides installing CCTV cameras, the administration was improving street lighting, upgrading sports grounds and distributing sports kits in these villages, said the DC.

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Cricket and volleyball teams have also been formed in the identified villages, with matches scheduled to be held by November 10. Athletics events will also be organised.

Last month, residents and the panchayat of Naruana village in the district, angered by the alleged drug menace in neighbouring Bir Talab village and thefts in their own village, passed a resolution banning energy drinks, boycotting those found selling them and imposing a hefty penalty on those violating the resolution.

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The words ‘Chitta hi chitta’ appeared on a wall in Narsingh Colony of Doomwali village recently. The graffiti was spotted after nearly 450 police personnel conducted a cordon and search operation in the area. In another incident, a 32-year-old man was found dead in Bathinda with a syringe inserted in his arm.

In November last year, residents of Maur Kalan village had written “Edhar chitta shareaam milda hai” (Chitta is sold openly here) on the walls of houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers. The protest followed the death of a youngster suspected to have suffered a drug overdose. In June last year, a farmer had highlighted the problem in Bhai Bakhtaur village by putting up a banner, which read “Sadda pind vikau hai” (Our village is up for sale).

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