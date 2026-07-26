CJP protest: Central Government bowed to farmers’ pressure, claims Joginder Ugrahan

Following the conclusion of the CJP-led Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi on Saturday, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Sunday claimed that the Centre had accepted the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan under pressure from farmers who were set to join the protest at Jantar Mantar on July 27.

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Crediting the protesters for what he termed a “victory,” Ugrahan, in a recorded video message, appealed to farmers to celebrate the development at all district headquarters across Punjab on July 27, in line with the programme announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM).

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Ugrahan said his union had already begun preparations for the proposed Delhi protest by collecting ration supplies and arranging vehicles for the participants.

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Notably, Ugrahan and other senior leaders of the union had announced at a meeting in Bathinda on Friday that they would leave for Delhi on July 27 to participate in the protest.